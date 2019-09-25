Ben Platt to Appear at 92Y in October

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner stars in the new Netflix series The Politician, which debuts September 27.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt will appear at the 92Y October 2 at 7:30 PM for an intimate conversation about his life and career so far, including his starring role in the upcoming Netflix series The Politician.

Platt’s 92Y appearance follows his anticipated Radio City Music Hall concert September 29, which is being filmed for future release on Netflix. The Dear Evan Hansen star has been on tour since May, promoting the release of his solo debut album, Sing to Me Instead.

Platt co-wrote the original songs featured on Sing to Me Instead and will open up about the personal experiences that inspired the album.

He’ll also talk about his role as a politically ambitious high school student in The Politician, the new series from producer Ryan Murphy that debuts September 27 on Netflix.

Platt will return to the 92Y October 28 at 7 PM to join Murphy and his fellow cast members from The Politician, including Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Laura Dreyfuss, and David Corenswet.

For tickets, visit 92Y.org.