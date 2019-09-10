Watch the Music Video for Ben Platt’s New Single ‘Rain’

The Dear Evan Hansen star's latest song dropped August 23.

Dear Evan Hansen Tony Award winner Ben Platt, who is currently on tour promoting his debut album Sing to Me Instead, has just released the music video for his new single “Rain." The rock anthem dropped August 23.

Check out the video above.

As previously reported, Platt will wrap up his concert tour at Radio City Music Hall September 29. The concert will be filmed for future release on Netflix.

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner is also part of the cast of the recently announced movie version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over a span of two decades.

His upcoming projects include the Netflix show The Politician, alongside Jessica Lange, Gwenyth Paltrow, and his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss. The show comes from creator Ryan Murphy and is the first series as part of his new deal with the streaming platform.