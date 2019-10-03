Bernadette Peters Joins Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene

Film & TV News   Bernadette Peters Joins Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 03, 2019
 
Check out which character the three-time Tony recipient will play in the new CW series.
Moulin Rouge_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters has been cast as Ms. Freesia in the upcoming series Katy Keene from The CW, according to Deadline.

The series is a spinoff of Riverdale, starring Lucy Hale as Katy Keene. In Katy’s inner circle is name-dropping “it girl” Pepper Smith, played by Julia Chan; Peters plays Smith’s surrogate mother and mentor.

Peters most recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi, taking over for Bette Midler, in the revival of Hello, Dolly! She is a Tony Award winner for Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun, as well as the 2012 recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. In the world of television, Peters played Lenore Rindell on the CBS All Access series The Good Fight, alongside Broadway divas Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. She also starred in Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle.

Another Broadway alum, Rent’s Daphne Rubin-Vega, was also recently announced as part of the cast of Katy Keene. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

