Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, More to Perform at Jerry Herman Tribute

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 13, 2020
 
The memorial service will take place at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where two separate revivals of Hello, Dolly! played.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Jerry Herman will take place February 3 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (where two revivals of his Hello, Dolly!, both led by Carol Channing, have played). Michael Feinstein will produce the event, Variety reports.

Among those expected to commemorate the late composer-lyricist are several of Mr. Herman's former collaborators and stars from some of his most beloved titles, including Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly! and Mack and Mabel), Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), recent Hello, Dolly! national tour stars Betty Buckley and Lewis Stadlen, and Alice Borden, who performed with Mr. Herman on several demo tracks for his Mame.

The lineup also includes Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan, Debbie Gravitte, Klea Blackhurst, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, and Marilyn Maye, as well as Mr. Herman's goddaughter Jane Dorian.

Mr. Herman died December 26 at the age of 88. His songwork on the above titles—as well as Dear World and Milk and Honey—is remembered for its rousing, anthemic quality, often celebrating joie de vivre, vibrant personalities, and individuality.

