Bernadette Peters to Be Honored at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala

By Noah Mutterperl
Oct 10, 2019
 
The Broadway favorite will receive the distinguished Prince Rainier III Award in recognition of her devotion to the arts and philanthropic causes.
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters will be honored with the Prince Rainier III Award at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala. Prince Albert II of Monaco will be present for the event, set for November 25 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Presented by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, the Prince Rainier III Award acknowledges Petersfor her achievement in the theatre and her decades-long commitment to philanthropy, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Barks. She will also be given a sum of $15,000 to be donated to a charity of her choosing.

Previous recipients of the award include Broadway veterans Julie Andrews, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Glenn Close, Dick Van Dyke, Mandy Patinkin, and Denzel Washington.

