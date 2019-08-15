Bess Wohl’s Make Believe Opens Off-Broadway

The new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, opens at Second Stage August 15.

Second Stage Theater celebrates the Off-Broadway opening of Bess Wohl's new play Make Believe August 15. The new work from the Continuity playwright is a look inside the minds of children, their parents, and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe began performances in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater July 30.

The New York premiere features Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (New York stage debut), Maren Heary (New York stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (New York stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel).

In Make Believe four kids, ages 5 to 10, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

Wohl returns to 2ST following the Second Stage Uptown production of American Hero. Her other plays include Continuity, seen earlier this year at Manhattan Theatre Club, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and Small Mouth Sounds, as well as the musical Pretty Filthy, which she co-wrote with composer-lyricist Michael Friedman and The Civilians. Make Believe debuted at Hartford Stage in 2018.

