Betsy Wolfe, Telly Leung, Matt Bogart, More Set for Readings of New Musical Indigo

Schele Williams will direct the new musical by Scott Evan Davis, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione.

Developmental readings of the new musical Indigo will be held November 14 at 3 PM and November 15 at 11 AM in Manhattan.

Directed by Schele Williams (Motown) with musical direction and arrangements by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), the readings will feature the talents of Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), Telly Leung (Allegiance, Aladdin), Sally Mayes (She Loves Me), Q. Smith (Come From Away), and Madison Kopec. The latter was cast after a nationwide casting call searching for actors identifying on the autism spectrum.

Indigo features music and lyrics by MAC Award winner Scott Evan Davis and a book by Jay Kuo (Allegiance), Lorenzo Thione (Allegiance), and Davis.

Indigo tells the story of Emma, a 16-year-old non-verbal girl with autism. Emma’s life is turned upside down when her father suddenly dies, leaving her adrift and alone in the system. Social services ultimately connect her to Elaine, a godmother of sorts to Emma, who suffers from early onset Alzheimer’s. With Emma unable to speak, and Elaine unable to fully remember her, the burden of caring for both falls to Elaine’s daughter Beverly and her reluctant husband, Rick.

Stephanie Clark serves as the stage manager, with Shannon Slaton providing sound design. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley, and general management is provided by The Charlotte Wilcox Company.

Industry professionals can RSVP at IndigoRSVP@gmail.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe