Beverley Knight Will Head Cast of New London Musical The Drifters Girl

By Andrew Gans
Nov 01, 2019
 
The production will make its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal before transferring to London’s Garrick Theatre.
Olivier nominee Beverley Knight will star in the world premiere of the new musical The Drifters Girl, which will make its world premiere September 5, 2020, at Newcastle Theatre Royal before transferring to London's Garrick Theatre October 1 for a 20-week limited engagement.

Jonathan Church (Singin’ in the Rain) will direct the musical, which charts the story of the vocal group The Drifters and the woman who made them. Knight will play manager Faye Treadwell, who, alongside her husband, fought for three decades to turn Atlantic Records' vocal group into a global phenomenon.

The Drifters Girl, with a book by Ed Curtis, will be designed by Anthony Ward, with choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and music supervision and orchestrations by Chris Egan. Additional creative team members and casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will feature such classics as “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Kissin in the Back Row of the Movies,” “Stand By Me,” “Come on Over to My Place,” and “Saturday Night at the Movies.”

Recording star Knight made her London stage debut in 2013 in the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. In 2014, she received an Olivier nomination for Memphis, and in 2015 she played Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

Beverley Knight and Ben Richards began performances July 15 in the West End return of The Bodyguard, a stage version of the celebrated 1992 film that featured the late Whitney Houston. It is booked for a six-month run through January 7, 2017.

10 PHOTOS
thebodyguard_HR_3766.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3768.jpg
Ben Richards and Mickell Stewart-Grimes in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3767.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3765.jpg
Ben Richards, Rachel John, Mickell Stewart-Grimes and Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3764.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3763.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3770.jpg
Rachel John in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3772.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3771.jpg
The cast of The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
thebodyguard_HR_3773.jpg
Beverley Knight in The Bodyguard Alessandro Pina
