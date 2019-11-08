Bianca Del Rio to Return to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie; Preeya Kalidas Will Also Join London Cast

The musical continues at the Apollo Theatre in the West End.

Roy Haylock, known for his sardonic drag persona Bianca Del Rio, will rejoin the London cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner reprises his performance as Hugo/Loco Chanelle beginning December 9, having previously made his West End debut in the role earlier this year.

Also joining the cast this fall is Olivier Award nominee Preeya Kalidas (EastEnders, Pinky), who will take her first bow as Miss Hedge at the Apollo Theatre November 17.

In addition to playing the West End, the Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae musical will embark on a U.K. tour next year. A film adaptation is also currently in development.

The current cast also includes Layton Williams in the title role as the young aspiring drag star, as well as Alex Anstey, Alexander Archer, Luke Baker, Marvyn Charles, Daniel Davids, Marlon G Day, Momar Diagne, Melissa Jacques, Zahra Jones, James Gillan, Daniel Jacob, Emily Kenwright, Sejal Keshwala, Luke Latchman, Jordan Laviniere, Harriet Payne, Sabrina Sandhu, Rachel Seirian, Biancha Szynal, Adam Taylor, and Tilly La Belle Yengo.