Bid to Win Tickets to Final Hamilton Performance With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo

Bidding ends July 5 to win tickets to Hamilton’s historic July 9 performance when Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo take their final bows.

The hottest ticket in town turned up the heat to a whole new level when it was announced that Hamilton’s Tony Award-winning star and creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, would depart the hit Broadway musical July 9. He’ll take his final bow along with his co-stars, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo.

Fans hoping to catch Miranda and company one last time have been clamoring to find tickets for the 8 PM July 9 performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

But there’s still an opportunity to witness Broadway history from the best seats in the house. Playbill is auctioning off one pair of VIP house seats (two tickets in the orchestra) for the July 9 performance of Hamilton with 100% of the proceeds from the Charitybuzz.com auction benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Actors Fund.

The Charity Buzz auction ends July 5 at 3 PM. Click here to bid!

Travel and accommodations are not provided and the tickets may not be resold or re-auctioned. Should a performer be ill and cannot perform, the show will go on as scheduled—tickets only valid to the July 9 evening performance of Hamilton. Rules and restrictions apply.

Visit CharityBuzz for entry rules.

(Updated July 4)

