Bill T. Jones World Premiere, Double Bill of Robert Icke's Hamlet and Oresteia, More Set for New Park Avenue Armory Season

The East Side venue reveals its 2020 slate of programs, including the North American premiere of Enda Walsh’s The Second Violinist.

The 2020 season at the Park Avenue Armory will include the world premiere of two-time Tony winner Bill T. Jones’ Deep Blue Sea, a repertory presentation of Hamlet and Oresteia directed by Robert Icke, and the North American premiere of The Second Violinist by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once).

Deep Blue Sea, running April 14–25, explores society and the effect people have around single and group identities. The work uses deconstructed text from Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech and Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick with a cast of 100 performers, including Jones (Spring Awakening, Fela!) himself.

Icke’s rotating plays, set for June through August, will star The End of the F***ing World’s Alex Lawther as Shakespeare’s Danish prince with Tony nominee Lia Williams (Skylight) appearing as Klytemnestra in Aeschylus' Oresteia. Williams reprises her performance from the West End production of Icke’s Olivier-winning adaptation, which condenses the work into a single performance.

The Second Violinist, set for September 25–29, examines an isolated musician’s search for beauty in the arts. The opera is composed by Donnacha Dennehy, conducted by Ryan McAdams, and directed by playwright Walsh.

The Amory’s additional offerings include tenor Jonas Kaufmann starring in Doppelganger, a staging of Schubert’s cycle Schwanengesang directed Claus Guth. The performing arts venue will also present Monteverdi’s Maria Vespers, conducted by Raphaël Pichon and directed by Pierre Audi; a film by Rachel Rose set in the turn of the 17th century in England; and the 100 Years|100 Women display, celebrating the centennial of the 19th amendment ratification.

The Armory’s Recital Series will feature opera stars Rosa Feola and Jamie Barton, among others, throughout the year’s calendar of performances.

For more information and a complete listing of titles and dates, visit ArmoryonPark.org .

