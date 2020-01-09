Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, More Earn 2020 NAACP Image Award Nominations

Tony-winning Pose favorite Porter is up for Entertainer of the Year.

Several stage favorites, including Tony winners Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, and Leslie Odom, Jr., earned NAACP Image Award nominations January 9.

Porter, who last year made Emmy history as the first openly gay black male to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for FX's Pose, is in the running for Entertainer of the Year alongside Angela Bassett, Lizzo, Regina King, and Tyler Perry. The Kinky Boots star is also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series from the NAACP.

Meanwhile, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) received three nods for her work in Harriet: an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination for her performance as Harriet Tubman, as well as recognition in Outstanding Song–Traditional (for the film's "Stand Up") and Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture category. Her co-stars—Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and Janelle Monáe—were also recognized for their performances.

Other Broadway favorites on the list include Tony winner Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder, Broadway favorite Tituss Burgess (soon to headline a Sondheim tribute at Carnegie Hall) for both Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dolemite Is My Name, Tony nominee Lupita Nyong'o for Us and Serengeti, Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Dolemite Is My Name, and Tony winner James Earl Jones for his voiceover work in The Lion King.

Tony winner Kenny Leon (director of the currently running A Soldier's Play) was nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television) for the Netflix adaptation of the Broadway play American Son, which is also up for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.

Additional nominees include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for HBO's Native Son and Tony nominee Debbie Allen for directing an episode of Grey's Anatomy.

The 51st annual ceremony will take place February 22 and air on BET. For the full list of nominees, visit NAACPImageAwards.net.