Emmy Winner Billy Porter to Direct Pose Episode in Season 3

The star of stage and screen will go behind the camera Ryan Murphy series.

Tony and Emmy winning star of stage and screen Billy Porter will direct an episode of Pose next season.

The star of the Ryan Murphy drama, about the ballroom culture of New York City, won an Emmy September 22 for his portrayal of Pray Tell. The win marked the first time an openly gay black man won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“I’ve been directing for 20 years in the theatre, and I’m directing an episode of Season 3 myself,” Porter told Variety . “I’m trying to be the head bitch in charge, hunny!” Most recently, Porter directed the world premiere of The Purists at Huntington Stage Company in Boston.

FX's Pose also stars Mj Rodriguez, who is currently playing Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Pasadena Playhouse opposite Be More Chill’s George Salazar as Seymour and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls).

Porter will also appear in an upcoming live reading of the Mueller report opposite Debra Messing, who will appear as Present Trump.

