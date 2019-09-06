Bless Our Soul: Watch Footage From Hercules Musical From the Public Theater’s Public Works

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 06, 2019
 
The production plays the Delacorte Theater in Central Park through September 8.

As Hercules enters its final weekend at the Delacorte Theater, take a look at clips from the Public Works production in the montage above. The stage musical adaptation of the Disney movie began performances in Central Park August 31 and will continue through September 8.

Jelani Alladin stars as the title god-turned-mortal, with Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, Rogert Bart as Hades, and James Monroe Iglehart as Phil.

The cast also features Jeff Hiller as Panic and Ramona Keller, Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas as the Muses, along with special performances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, 10 Hairy Legs, and Passaic High School Marching Band. As with previous Public Works shows, performances will feature professional actors with over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, Hercules features the film's score—as well as five new songs—by the film’s composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. The production is presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Production Photos: Hercules at the Delacorte Theater

Production Photos: Hercules at the Delacorte Theater

11 PHOTOS
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Isabelle Romero, Hasaan Bailey, Kelly Campbell, and Roger Bart in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jeff Hiller, Roger Bart, and Nelson Chimilio in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jelani Alladin in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jelani Alladin and the Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
