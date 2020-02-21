Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Will Star in Reading of Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge

The March reading will benefit The Acting Company.

The Acting Company will present a benefit reading of Arthur Miller’s mid-century drama A View from the Bridge March 23 at 7 PM at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

The reading will star two-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Mauritius) and his real-life partner, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Like A Boss, Damages, You Can Take It with You), as the emotionally torn Eddie and Beatrice Carbone. Additional casting will be announced.

Taking place in 1956 Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone agrees to shelter his wife Beatrice’s Italian cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, who have arrived to work illegally. Trouble begins when Eddie’s niece Catherine becomes attracted to the charming Rodolpho. Familial love turns to obsession, and retribution ultimately leads to tragedy.

Cannavale and Byrne, who currently star in Medea at BAM, will reprise the roles of Eddie and Beatrice for a full-scale production of A View from the Bridge at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company in December 2020.

“Bobby and Rose are the type of actor that members of The Acting Company aspire to be: actors who can play any kind of role. For them to support our mission of developing young actors by reading one of the great plays of the American theatre is very meaningful,” stated Artistic Director Ian Belknap.

Proceeds from this reading will support the programs and productions of The Acting Company. For tickets visit Hunter.Cuny.edu.

