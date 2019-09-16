Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Will Return to Feinstein’s/54 Below for Halloween

Their recent one-night-only concert sold out within two days of its announcement.

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker are heading back to Feinstein's/54 Below for two performances October 30 and 31 at 7 PM.

Milligan, a Theatre World Award winner for Head Over Heels, and Walker (Alice By Heart, Puffs), promise bloodshed and belting in their all-new Halloween-themed show, The Graveyard Smash.

Their recent show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months was announced as a last-minute addition to the Feinstein’s/54 Below schedule on August 30, and sold out within two days.

Only time will tell if they plan to reprise their performance of "Eve Was Weak" from Carrie.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

