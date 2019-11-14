Brandon J. Dirden, Joél Pérez, and More Join Broadway Revival of Take Me Out

The upcoming production from Second Stage finds its full cast.

Brandon J. Dirden, seen on Broadway in All the Way and Jitney, is among those joining the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out. He joins the previously announced Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in the Second Stage production.

Completing the cast of the Scott Ellis-helmed revival are Julian Cihi (Doctor Zhivago), Hiram Delgado (Agnes), Will Harrison (Broadway debut), Carl Lundstedt (Joker), Ken Marks (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Michael Oberholtzer (Hand to God), and Joél Pérez (Fun Home).

First seen on Broadway in 2003, Take Me Out looks at the personal and professional intricacies of one of America's favorite sports. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Take Me Out will begin performances April 2, 2020, ahead of an April 23 opening at 2ST's Hayes Theater on Broadway.

2ST season subscriptions are currently available. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit 2ST.com.