Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Joins Broadway Revival of Take Me Out

Adams will make his Broadway debut in the spring revival, joining Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams.

Suits' Patrick J. Adams has joined the previously announced Jesse Williams and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson in the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out. Adams, who is making his Broadway debut, will play Kippy Sunderstrom, the best friend of Darren Lemming (Williams).

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will begin performances April 2, 2020, ahead of an April 23 opening at 2ST's Hayes Theater on Broadway.

First seen on Broadway in 2003, Take Me Out looks at the personal and professional intricacies of one of America's favorite sports. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

As well as starring in (and directing) Suits, Adams has been seen on screen in Sneaky Pete, Rosemary's Baby, Luck, and Orphan Black. On stage, he recently starred in Anna Ziegler's The Last Match on the West Coast, and produced and starred in Bill Cain's 9 Circles. Other stage credits include Equivocation, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, and Marate/Sade.

2ST season subscriptions are currently available. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com.