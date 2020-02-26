Brian Cox-Directed Sinners—The English Professor Opens February 26 in London

Nicole Ansari and Adam Sina star in the two-hander by Joshua Sobol.

Stage and screen star Brian Cox directs the U.K. premiere of Joshua Sobol’s Sinners—The English Professor, which opens February 26 at The Playground Theatre in London.

Starring in the two-hander are Nicole Ansari (Rock ‘n’ Roll) as Layla and Adam Sina (A Moon for the Misbegotton at the Old Vic) as Nur. The pair previously starred together in When My Mama Was a Hittite. Joining the play’s creative team are set designer Ray Recht, choreographer and costume designer Laya Torkaman, and composer Veria Amiri.

Sinners—The English Professor follows Layla, who is denounced for an affair with her student Nur, and is awaiting to be stoned to death for adultery. Nur can save his own life by throwing the first stone, but what choice will he make? The play examines the choices people make for love and survival and the striving for freedom in a patriarchal culture.

Cox previously directed a 2016 production of Sinners at The Mirror Repertory Compan, also featuring Ansari. Most recently, he was seen on Broadway in The Great Society and won a Golden Globe in January for his performance in HBO’s Succession. The performer also won Olivier Awards for his performances in Titus Andronicus and Rat in the Skull.