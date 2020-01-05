Fosse/Verdon’s Michelle Williams, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, More Stage Favorites Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Tony winners Elton John and Sam Mendes also took home a golden statuette for their work in film.

Tinseltown raised a glass to several performers and creatives with stage ties at the 77th Annual Golden Globes January 5, honoring Fosse/Verdon’s Michelle Williams, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

The recently engaged Michelle Williams won Best Actress in a TV Series–Miniseries or Television Film for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series. Her acceptance speech celebrated a woman’s right to choose followed by a passionate plea for women in America to register to vote in the 2020 election.

The television adaptation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed solo show Fleabag won two awards: Best TV Comedy Series and Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge. Also in the TV landscape, Succession’s Brian Cox, who recently appeared on the Main Stem as U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in The Great Society, won Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Both Williams and Waller-Bridge carried their success into the new year from the 2019 Emmy Awards, where they won for the same respective categories.

Upcoming West Side Story film star Ansel Elsgort presented Best Original Song in a Motion Picture to Tony winner Elton John (Aida) and Bernie Taupin for “I’m Going to Love Me Again” from Rocketman. Taron Egerton, who portrayed the “Crocodile Rock” singer in the biopic, won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Five-time Tony winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Red, Take Me Out), who helms the Broadway-bound production of The Lehman Trilogy, won Best Director for 1917. The film also won Best Motion Picture–Drama.

Also notable during the festivities were Renée Zellweger winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Drama as Broadway favorite Judy Garland in Judy. Winning Best Animated Feature was Missing Link, which features the vocal talents of upcoming The Music Man star Hugh Jackman. Awkwafina, who will play Ms. Sheldon in the film adaptation of The Prom, won Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Comedy for The Farewell.