Brian Cox to Direct Sinners—The English Professor in London

By Dan Meyer
Jan 27, 2020
Nicole Ansari and Adam Sina will star in the two-hander by Joshua Sobol.
Brian Cox
Brian Cox

Stage and screen star Brian Cox will direct the U.K. premiere of Joshua Sobol’s Sinners—The English Professor, set to begin performances February 25 at The Playground Theatre in London.

Cox was most recently seen on Broadway in The Great Society and earlier this month won a Golden Globe for his performance in HBO’s Succession. The performer also won Olivier Awards for his performances in Titus Andronicus and Rat in the Skull.

Starring in the two-hander are Nicole Ansari (Rock ‘n’ Roll) as Layla and Adam Sina (A Moon for the Misbegotton at the Old Vic) as Nur. The pair previously starred together in When My Mama was a Hittite. Joining the play’s creative team are set designer Ray Recht, choreographer and costume designer Laya Torkaman, and composer Veria Amiri.

Sinners—The English Professor follows Layla, who is denounced for an affair with her student Nur, and is awaiting to be stoned to death for adultery. Nur can save his own life by throwing the first stone, but what choice will he make? The play examines the choices people make for love and survival and the striving for freedom in a patriarchal culture.

Cox previously directed a 2016 production of Sinners at The Mirror Repertory Compan, also featuring Ansari.

