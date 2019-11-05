Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, Ryan McCartan, More Set for Feinstein’s/54 Below in November

Tony winner Mitchell will play a two-week residency with a holiday concert that coincides with his new album Plays with Music.

A slew of Broadway favorites, classical arts stars, and themed evenings are set delight guests this November at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Among the headliners are Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, and star of Scotland, PA Ryan McCartan.

Mitchell, who won a Tony for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate, will play a two-week residency with his concert Plays With Music - Holiday! November 12–23. The string of performances coincides with the release of his new album, also titled Plays With Music.

READ: Listen to an Exclusive Track From Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Upcoming Solo Album Plays With Music

Paying tribute to composer Michel Legrand, Errico (Amour) will perform November 8-10 with her concert An Even Grander Affair, which coincides with the release of a special edition of her album Legrand Affair.

Scotland, PA star and recent Playbill Instagram live guest Ryan McCartan will play two consecutive Monday performances on November 4 and 11, with guest stars Alison McCartan (11/4 only), Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels), and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

PHOTOS: Check Out These Psychedelic Portraits of the Cast of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

Also performing in November are Tony nominees Laine Kazan (My Favorite Year) November 6, Elisabeth Withers (The Color Purple) November 20–21, and sisters Ann Campton Callaway and Liz Callaway (Swing, Baby), who take up a short Thanksgiving holiday residency November 26–30.

Aaron Blake will delight classical arts and Broadway fans with his cabaret show November 24. The star takes the 54 Below stage in the middle of his run as High Priest of Amon in Akhnaten at The Metropolitan Opera.

READ: Porgy and Bess , an Anna Netrebko Puccini Triple Bill, More Set for Metropolitan Opera’s 2019–2020 Season

Several Broadway-themed concerts will also take the 54 Below stage, including Falling in Love with Love: An Evening of Rodgers and Hart Classics! on November 14 and Music of the Knights: Celebrating Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney on November 17.

For pop culture fanatics, there’s the Broadway Super Hero Party on November 3 and a celebration of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be held November 4, with part of the proceeds going to The New York Anti Violence Project.

For a full list of concert offerings, visit 54Below.com .