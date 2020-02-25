Broadway and SNL Veteran Ana Gasteyer to Lead NBC Comedy Pilot American Auto

The Wicked star will play a CEO at a Detroit car manufacturer.

Ana Gasteyer will star in the NBC pilot American Auto; the Wicked and Saturday Night Live alum is set to play auto industry CEO Katherine Hastings in the comedy.

Created by Superstore's Justin Spitzer, the show follows a group of honchos in Detroit as the car manufacturing world changes and crumbles around them. The cast also includes the recently announced Harriet Dyer.

Gasteyer last appeared on Broadway in The Royal Family; her additional stage credits include playing Elphaba in the New York and Chicago companies of Wicked, the 2006 Broadway revival of The Threepenny Opera, A New Brain at Encores!, and the Hollywood Bowl's recent production of Annie. She has appeared in two of Fox's live musical broadcasts: Grease and A Christmas Story.

