From 1 Elphaba to Another: Ana Gasteyer Calls Idina Menzel

The Broadway alum celebrated the holiday album season with well wishes for the Tony winner, who responded in turn.

Broadway alum Ana Gasteyer is spreading holiday cheer from one Elphaba to another in a video posted to Twitter. Introducing herself as a stage and screen legend, the Saturday Night Live alum calls Idina Menzel—or is it “Indiera Munsel”—to congratulate the Tony winner on her holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love.

With tongue firmly in cheek, Gasteyer loftily congratulates the Frozen 2 star on her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while sharing her own recent immortalization in cement. Watch the video below!

Sugar & Booze, Gasteyer’s jazzy holiday album, also dropped this year. Check out a performance of the title track here .

Today, I decided to call my dear friend, @idinamenzel , to congratulate her on her album, Christmas: #ASeasonOfLove. Having made my own Christmas album, #SugarAndBooze, I know how important it is for women making holiday music to support other women making holiday music. pic.twitter.com/dOH7AV2Ngl — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) December 23, 2019

UPDATE: And check out Menzel's response in turn!