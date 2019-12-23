From 1 Elphaba to Another: Ana Gasteyer Calls Idina Menzel

Broadway alum Ana Gasteyer is spreading holiday cheer from one Elphaba to another in a video posted to Twitter. Introducing herself as a stage and screen legend, the Saturday Night Live alum calls Idina Menzel—or is it “Indiera Munsel”—to congratulate the Tony winner on her holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love.
With tongue firmly in cheek, Gasteyer loftily congratulates the Frozen 2 star on her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while sharing her own recent immortalization in cement. Watch the video below!
Sugar & Booze, Gasteyer’s jazzy holiday album, also dropped this year. Check out a performance of the title track here.
Today, I decided to call my dear friend, @idinamenzel , to congratulate her on her album, Christmas: #ASeasonOfLove. Having made my own Christmas album, #SugarAndBooze, I know how important it is for women making holiday music to support other women making holiday music. pic.twitter.com/dOH7AV2Ngl— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) December 23, 2019
UPDATE: And check out Menzel's response in turn!
So good talking to you Anna#SugarAndBooze #ASeasonOfLove https://t.co/hVT8S3zcBZ pic.twitter.com/7dXEbIaQNG— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) December 23, 2019
