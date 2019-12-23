From 1 Elphaba to Another: Ana Gasteyer Calls Idina Menzel

Holiday Coverage   From 1 Elphaba to Another: Ana Gasteyer Calls Idina Menzel
By Dan Meyer
Dec 23, 2019
 
The Broadway alum celebrated the holiday album season with well wishes for the Tony winner, who responded in turn.
Broadway alum Ana Gasteyer is spreading holiday cheer from one Elphaba to another in a video posted to Twitter. Introducing herself as a stage and screen legend, the Saturday Night Live alum calls Idina Menzel—or is it “Indiera Munsel”—to congratulate the Tony winner on her holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love.

With tongue firmly in cheek, Gasteyer loftily congratulates the Frozen 2 star on her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while sharing her own recent immortalization in cement. Watch the video below!

Sugar & Booze, Gasteyer’s jazzy holiday album, also dropped this year. Check out a performance of the title track here.

UPDATE: And check out Menzel's response in turn!

