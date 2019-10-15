Broadway-Bound Harry Connick Jr. to Receive His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame October 24

The star will be placed next to Cole Porter’s.

Harry Connick Jr., who will return to the Great White Way in December in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, will be honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame October 24 at 11:30 AM.

Connick Jr.’s star will be placed next to that of late composer Cole Porter.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rana Ghadban will emcee the ceremony with guest speakers Oscar winner Renée Zellweger and American Idol Executive Producer Trish Kinane.

“When choosing a star location, we try to incorporate ties to the honoree and this one turned out to be a coincidence as we had heard that one of Harry’s favorite songwriters is Cole Porter, who is Harry’s neighbor star,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, in a statement. “His latest album, titled True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, will be released on October 25, to be followed by a Broadway show in December entitled Harry Connick, Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Talk about serendipity! We welcome Harry to our Walk of Fame neighborhood and we are proud to honor him!”

Connick Jr.’s star, the 2,678th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is in the category of Recording. The upcoming ceremony will be held at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard.

