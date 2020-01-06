Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Searching for Performers of All Ages to Play Title Role

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Searching for Performers of All Ages to Play Title Role
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 06, 2020
 
The musical, simply titled MJ, will open this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson

The Broadway-bound musical MJ will hold open casting calls across the country as it searches for performers of all ages to play Michael Jackson.

As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes will take on the title role when the musical opens at the Neil Simon Theatre this summer. The production is seeking performers to join him in playing the contended King of Pop at various stages of his life, as well as a young actor to play Jackson at age 10.

Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes Little Fang Photo

Performances will begin July 6, with opening night set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.

The open calls will take place in the following cities through February 1:

Washington, D.C.
January 11, noon–3 PM
Hyatt Place, 1522 K Street NW

Chicago, Illinois
January 11, 1–3:30 PM
Gus Giordano Dance School, 5230 N Clark Street

Detroit, Michigan
January 12, 10 AM–12:30 PM
DoubleTree Suites, 525 W Lafayette Boulevard

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
January 12, noon–3 PM
Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street

Atlanta, Georgia
January 25, noon–3 PM
Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, 165 Courtland Street NE

New York City
January 25, 10 AM–1 PM
Telsey + Company, 1501 Broadway, Suite #510
*Must bring ID to enter the building

Los Angeles, California
February 1, 9 AM–1 PM
Screenland Studios
10501 Burbank Boulevard

22 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

22 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

These shows all feature pre-existing scores by some of music’s greatest icons.

44 PHOTOS
<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, Ephraim Sykes, and James-Harkness Matthew Murphy
cover_no_shadow
All Shook Up
A scene from <i>All Shook Up</i>
A scene from All Shook Up
American Idiot Playbill - Opening Night
American Idiot
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot.
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot. Paul Kolnik
Baby It's You! Playbill - Opening Night, March 2011
Baby It's You!
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel in Baby It's You
Beautiful Playbill - July 2015
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Jessie Mueller in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!