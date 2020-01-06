Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Searching for Performers of All Ages to Play Title Role

The musical, simply titled MJ, will open this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Broadway-bound musical MJ will hold open casting calls across the country as it searches for performers of all ages to play Michael Jackson.

As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes will take on the title role when the musical opens at the Neil Simon Theatre this summer. The production is seeking performers to join him in playing the contended King of Pop at various stages of his life, as well as a young actor to play Jackson at age 10.

Performances will begin July 6, with opening night set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.

The open calls will take place in the following cities through February 1:

Washington, D.C.

January 11, noon–3 PM

Hyatt Place, 1522 K Street NW

Chicago, Illinois

January 11, 1–3:30 PM

Gus Giordano Dance School, 5230 N Clark Street

Detroit, Michigan

January 12, 10 AM–12:30 PM

DoubleTree Suites, 525 W Lafayette Boulevard

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

January 12, noon–3 PM

Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street

Atlanta, Georgia

January 25, noon–3 PM

Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, 165 Courtland Street NE

New York City

January 25, 10 AM–1 PM

Telsey + Company, 1501 Broadway, Suite #510

*Must bring ID to enter the building

Los Angeles, California

February 1, 9 AM–1 PM

Screenland Studios

10501 Burbank Boulevard

