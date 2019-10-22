Broadway-Bound Six, Bruce Norris’ Downstate, More Among 2019 Equity Jeff Award Winners in Chicago

The 51st annual ceremony took place October 21 in the Windy City.

The 51st annual Equity Jeff Awards, celebrating the best in regional theatre in the Greater Chicago Area, were held October 21 at Drury Lane Oakbrook.

Among the big winners of the night was the new musical Six, which made its American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The show took home three awards: Best Production–Musical (Large), Ensemble in a Musical or Revue, and Music Direction for Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton.

The U.K.-born pop concert-history lesson hybrid from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is set to open on Broadway March 12, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following additional regional engagements at Boston’s American Repertory Theater (where it ended September 29), Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, and the Saint Paul, Minnesota’s Ordway Center. Most members of the Chicago company will reprise their performances.

READ: Broadway's Six Finds Its Stars

Additional recipients included Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris, who received the New Work–Play award for Downstate; the Steppenwolf Theatre Company staging also earned Best Production–Play (Large) and Performer in a Supporting Role for K. Todd Freeman.

READ: Reviews for Pulitzer Winner Bruce Norris’ Downstate at Steppenwolf

Chicago’s Court Theatre and Remy Bumppo were the most awarded companies of the night with five wins each, with the former earning four for its production of Photograph 51.

See the full list of winners below.

Production–Play (Large)

Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Production–Play (Midsize)

Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Production–Musical (Large)

Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Production–Musical (Midsize)

Caroline, or Change, Firebrand Theatre in partnership with TimeLine Theatre Company

Production–Revue

You Can’t Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music, Black Ensemble Theater

Ensemble–Play

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf, Court Theatre

Ensemble–Musical or Revue

Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

New Work–Play

Bruce Norris, Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

New Work–Musical (TIE)

David Cale, We’re Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time, Goodman Theatre in co-production with The Public Theater

Michael Mahler, Jason Brett, William A. Marovitz and Arny Granat, Miracle

Director–Play (Large)

Vanessa Stalling, Photograph 51, Court Theatre

Director–Play (Midsize) (TIE)

Ian Frank, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Jonathan Wilson, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse

Director–Musical (Large)

Jim Corti, The Producers, Paramount Theatre

Director–Musical (Midsize)

Lili-Anne Brown, Caroline, or Change, Firebrand Theatre in partnership with TimeLine Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role–Play (TIE)

Janet Ulrich Brooks, Master Class, TimeLine Theatre Company

Chaon Cross, Photograph 51, Court Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role–Musical (TIE)

E. Faye Butler, Gypsy, Porchlight Music Theatre

Barbara E. Robertson, Queen of the Mist, Firebrand Theatre

Solo Performance

Joe Foust, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, American Blues Theater

Performer in a Supporting Role–Play (TIE)

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Brian Keys, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse

Performer in a Supporting Role–Musical (TIE)

Donica Lynn, Ghost The Musical, Theatre at the Center

Nat Zegree, Million Dollar Quartet, Marriott Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Robin DaSilva, Mahalia Jackson: Moving Thru the Light, Black Ensemble Theater

Scenic Design (Large)

Arnel Sancianco, Photograph 51, Court Theatre

Scenic Design (Midsize)

Lauren Nigri, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse

Costume Design (Large)

Rueben Echoles, You Can’t Fake the Funk, Black Ensemble Theater

Costume Design (Midsize)

Jeff Hendry, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Porchlight Music Theatre

Sound Design (Large)

Rick Sims, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lookingglass Theatre Company

Sound Design (Midsize)

Christopher Kriz, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lighting Design (Large)

William C. Kirkham, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lookingglass Theatre Company

Lighting Design (Midsize)

Mike Durst, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Choreography

Brenda Didier, The Producers, Paramount Theatre

Original Music

Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass Theatre Company

Music Direction

Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton, Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Fight Choreography

Jon Beal, Cardboard Piano, TimeLine Theatre Company

Puppet Design

Chicago Puppet Studio, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass Theatre Company

Projection Design

Rasean Davonte Johnson, Frankenstein, Court Theatre

Artistic Specialization

Kristy Leigh Hall, makeup design, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Cassy Schillo and Wendy A. Huber, properties design, All Childish Things, First Folio Theatre

