Broadway-Bound Six, Bruce Norris’ Downstate, More Among 2019 Equity Jeff Award Winners in Chicago

The 51st annual Equity Jeff Awards, celebrating the best in regional theatre in the Greater Chicago Area, were held October 21 at Drury Lane Oakbrook.
Among the big winners of the night was the new musical Six, which made its American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The show took home three awards: Best Production–Musical (Large), Ensemble in a Musical or Revue, and Music Direction for Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton.
The U.K.-born pop concert-history lesson hybrid from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is set to open on Broadway March 12, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following additional regional engagements at Boston’s American Repertory Theater (where it ended September 29), Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, and the Saint Paul, Minnesota’s Ordway Center. Most members of the Chicago company will reprise their performances.
Additional recipients included Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris, who received the New Work–Play award for Downstate; the Steppenwolf Theatre Company staging also earned Best Production–Play (Large) and Performer in a Supporting Role for K. Todd Freeman.
Chicago’s Court Theatre and Remy Bumppo were the most awarded companies of the night with five wins each, with the former earning four for its production of Photograph 51.
See the full list of winners below.
Production–Play (Large)
Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Production–Play (Midsize)
Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Production–Musical (Large)
Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Production–Musical (Midsize)
Caroline, or Change, Firebrand Theatre in partnership with TimeLine Theatre Company
Production–Revue
You Can’t Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music, Black Ensemble Theater
Ensemble–Play
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf, Court Theatre
Ensemble–Musical or Revue
Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
New Work–Play
Bruce Norris, Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
New Work–Musical (TIE)
David Cale, We’re Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time, Goodman Theatre in co-production with The Public Theater
Michael Mahler, Jason Brett, William A. Marovitz and Arny Granat, Miracle
Director–Play (Large)
Vanessa Stalling, Photograph 51, Court Theatre
Director–Play (Midsize) (TIE)
Ian Frank, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Jonathan Wilson, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse
Director–Musical (Large)
Jim Corti, The Producers, Paramount Theatre
Director–Musical (Midsize)
Lili-Anne Brown, Caroline, or Change, Firebrand Theatre in partnership with TimeLine Theatre Company
Performer in a Principal Role–Play (TIE)
Janet Ulrich Brooks, Master Class, TimeLine Theatre Company
Chaon Cross, Photograph 51, Court Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role–Musical (TIE)
E. Faye Butler, Gypsy, Porchlight Music Theatre
Barbara E. Robertson, Queen of the Mist, Firebrand Theatre
Solo Performance
Joe Foust, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, American Blues Theater
Performer in a Supporting Role–Play (TIE)
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Brian Keys, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse
Performer in a Supporting Role–Musical (TIE)
Donica Lynn, Ghost The Musical, Theatre at the Center
Nat Zegree, Million Dollar Quartet, Marriott Theatre
Performer in a Revue
Robin DaSilva, Mahalia Jackson: Moving Thru the Light, Black Ensemble Theater
Scenic Design (Large)
Arnel Sancianco, Photograph 51, Court Theatre
Scenic Design (Midsize)
Lauren Nigri, The Recommendation, Windy City Playhouse
Costume Design (Large)
Rueben Echoles, You Can’t Fake the Funk, Black Ensemble Theater
Costume Design (Midsize)
Jeff Hendry, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Porchlight Music Theatre
Sound Design (Large)
Rick Sims, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lookingglass Theatre Company
Sound Design (Midsize)
Christopher Kriz, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Lighting Design (Large)
William C. Kirkham, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Lookingglass Theatre Company
Lighting Design (Midsize)
Mike Durst, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Choreography
Brenda Didier, The Producers, Paramount Theatre
Original Music
Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass Theatre Company
Music Direction
Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton, Six, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Fight Choreography
Jon Beal, Cardboard Piano, TimeLine Theatre Company
Puppet Design
Chicago Puppet Studio, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass Theatre Company
Projection Design
Rasean Davonte Johnson, Frankenstein, Court Theatre
Artistic Specialization
Kristy Leigh Hall, makeup design, Frankenstein, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Cassy Schillo and Wendy A. Huber, properties design, All Childish Things, First Folio Theatre