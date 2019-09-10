Broadway's Six Finds Its Stars

By Olivia Clement
Sep 10, 2019
See who's starring in the Broadway premiere of the new musical, which puts Henry VIII’s wives in the spotlight.
Cast of Six Liz Lauren

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele will reprise their roles as Henry VIII’s wives—each with a different fate—when the new musical Six arrives on Broadway in the spring.

As previously reported, Six, the new musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will open on Broadway March 12, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (currently home to Waitress).

Cast of Six Liz Lauren

Hicks, Macasaet, Mueller, Mack, Pauly, and Uzele, who originated their roles in the musical's extended American premiere in Chicago, will play Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, respectively.

Six, which gives the six ill-fated wives the opportunity to tell their stories through a high-energy pop score, began in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 before heading to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical. It made its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in May, after which it headed to the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where performances continue through September 29.

Five of the six actors heading to Broadway are currently performing in the show at A.R.T. (Courtney Mack plays the role of Katherine Howard in Cambridge.) Prior to its Broadway run, the show will also play the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in Canada (November 1–24) and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota (November 29–December 22).

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The Broadway run is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, and lighting designer Tim Deiling. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Six will begin previews on Broadway February 13. For tickets and more information visit Sixthemusical.com/Broadway.com.

Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Adrianna Hicks and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Andrea Macasaet and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Abby Mueller Liz Lauren
Cast of Six Liz Lauren
Samantha Pauly and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Anna Uzele and cast of Six Liz Lauren
Brittney Mack and cast of Six Liz Lauren
