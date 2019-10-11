Broadway Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel Tapped for Found in Los Angeles

The Tony nominee will helm the musical’s West Coast premiere at IAMA Theatre Company in 2020.

Broadway director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet) will direct the West Coast premiere of Found: A New Musical Comedy. Previews begin February 14, 2020, with an opening set for February 20 at Los Angeles Theatre Center. Cast and more details to follow at a later date.

Found is presented in L.A. by IAMA Theatre Company with special arrangement with Victoria Lang, Benjamin Salka, and Eva Price.

The musical, with a book by Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree and music and original lyrics by Eli Bolin, is based on Davy Rothbart’s collection of stories from discarded notes and letters discovered by strangers. The world premiere of the musical was held in 2014 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theatre Company.

