Broadway Horoscope: Spooky Shows Full of Magic, Murder, and Mayhem

By Felicia Fitzpatrick, Kerri Kearse
Oct 21, 2019
 
Which show are you most likely to enjoy this Halloween season, according to your astrological sign?
Aries
(March 21–April 19)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The first sign of the zodiac, Aries are passionate and natural trailblazers, always going after what they want. The never-ending excitement and chaos of Harry Potter's world will resonate with you, as you love to keep the fire inside you alive with new adventures and experiences.

Harry_Potter_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_10 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – NYC Photo By Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Poppy Miller and Jamie Parker Manuel Harlan

Taurus
(April 20–May 20)
Dracula
Taurus, you’re often stereotyped as being reliable and down-to-earth, so people sometimes forget that your sign is all about pleasing the senses and isn’t afraid to flirt with danger. You have a surprising amount in common with the titular character of Dracula, in that you’re both alluring, insatiable, and have a hedonistic streak that's a mile long. The show’s passionate and sumptuous score breathes new life into an already beloved classic tale, leaving you wanting more.

Frank Langella in Dracula
Frank Langella in Dracula Martha Swope (New York Public Library)

Gemini
(May 21–June 20)
Jekyll & Hyde
No other sign can draw people in like you can, Gemini. Although you’re often content with “good, clean fun,” you also have a restless nature that isn’t afraid to walk on the wild side. You know we had to give you Jekyll & Hyde—beyond the obvious reason (that the story centers on a character living a double-life), but because in true Gemini fashion, both personas are charismatic, outgoing, and dangerously intelligent.

Robert Cuccioli in Jekyll & Hyde.
Robert Cuccioli in Jekyll & Hyde. Carol Rosegg

Cancer
(June 21–July 22)
The Addams Family
The family that delights in all things macabre together, stays together, right, Cancer? You prioritize family and your home, because that's where you can fully come out of your shell. While the ghoulish Addams family may seem gruesome and disturbing to some, they still value their kinfolk as they plan morbid hijinks and antics together.

Original Broadway cast of The Addams Family (l-r): Adam Riegler, Jackie Hoffman, Bebe Neuwirth, Nathan Lane, Kevin Chamberlin, Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary James.
Original Broadway cast of The Addams Family (l-r): Adam Riegler, Jackie Hoffman, Bebe Neuwirth, Nathan Lane, Kevin Chamberlin, Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary James. Joan Marcus

Leo
(July 23–August 22)
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice's showmanship and confidence is true Leo energy. Your charisma and charm can light up a room and convince others to do your bidding, and you always give 100% in any situation, just like you would in "the whole being dead thing."

Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy

Virgo
(August 23–September 22)
The Phantom of the Opera
It’s no secret, Virgo, that you’re clever, sentimental, and that your dedication to perfection can border on being obsessive—much like the titular character of The Phantom of the Opera (seriously, who other than a Virgo could find the energy to work on the same opera for nearly 20 years while micromanaging an opera house?) But beyond any passing similarities with the Phantom, Virgos will fall in love with the show’s lush and complex musical score, the innovative stagecraft, and the passionate re-telling of a classic story.

The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_Ben_Crawford_2019_HR.jpg
Kaley Ann Voorhees and Ben Crawford Matthew Murphy

Libra
(September 23–October 22)
Carrie
Libras like to be adored and admired for their aesthetics, which is why you're always plotting to wear the best outfits, as well as the best Instagram photos afterwards. You're charming and can socialize with ease, so you'll feel for the protagonist of Carrie who just wants to fit in and look fabulous for one night...before disaster strikes. The humiliation she endures from her peers will leave you gasping, but honestly, how would you react if someone ruined your outfit?

Linzi Hateley in Carrie.
Linzi Hateley in Carrie. Peter Cunningham

Scorpio
(October 23–November 21)
Sweeney Todd
Underneath that mysterious exterior, Scorpio, you love intensely and deeply, which means you develop a fierce loyalty to those you care about most. It's Sweeney Todd's own loyalty to his family that acts as a catalyst to seek revenge—even if he is a bit overzealous in his quest.

Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Sagittarius
(November 22–December 21)
Young Frankenstein
You're known for your jovial demeanor and adventurous curiosity, Sagittarius, which is why you'll be drawn to the amusing mayhem and "Transylvania Mania" that comes with this classic Halloween character. We know you'll also enjoy Young Frankenstein's outrageous and comical moments.

Shuler Hensley, Sutton Foster, Roger Bart, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Andrea Martin in Young Frankenstein
Shuler Hensley, Sutton Foster, Roger Bart, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Andrea Martin in Young Frankenstein Paul Kolnik

Capricorn
(December 22–January 19)
American Psycho
Capricorn, you're often labeled ambitious and career-oriented because you don't shy away from the hard work that's needed to achieve your goals. While Patrick Bateman goes to extreme and bloody lengths to fight his way to the top in American Psycho, you'll be intrigued by the satirical take on 1980s consumerist America.

Psycho HR06.jpg

Aquarius
(January 20–February 18)
The Rocky Horror Show
Aquarius, you’re over-the-top, free-spirited, and more than a little bizarre, but that’s what people love most about you. Aquarians, we know you love a cult classic, which is why The Rocky Horror Show is the show for you. What could be more Aquarian than a chaotic and sultry send-up of vintage sci-fi B-movies set to a glam-rock score?

Alice Ripley and Tom Hewitt in the 2000 Broadway production of <i>The Rocky Horror Show.</i>
Alice Ripley and Tom Hewitt in the 2000 Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Show. Carol Rosegg

Pisces
(February 19–March 20)
Little Shop of Horrors
As a water sign, you feel your emotions deeply, Pisces. You're generous and romantic, often making sacrifices for the people you love, so you'll appreciate Seymour's actions to protect and care for Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, even when things get out of control.

Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
