Broadway Horoscope: Spooky Shows Full of Magic, Murder, and Mayhem

Which show are you most likely to enjoy this Halloween season, according to your astrological sign?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The first sign of the zodiac, Aries are passionate and natural trailblazers, always going after what they want. The never-ending excitement and chaos of Harry Potter's world will resonate with you, as you love to keep the fire inside you alive with new adventures and experiences.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Dracula

Taurus, you’re often stereotyped as being reliable and down-to-earth, so people sometimes forget that your sign is all about pleasing the senses and isn’t afraid to flirt with danger. You have a surprising amount in common with the titular character of Dracula, in that you’re both alluring, insatiable, and have a hedonistic streak that's a mile long. The show’s passionate and sumptuous score breathes new life into an already beloved classic tale, leaving you wanting more.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Jekyll & Hyde

No other sign can draw people in like you can, Gemini. Although you’re often content with “good, clean fun,” you also have a restless nature that isn’t afraid to walk on the wild side. You know we had to give you Jekyll & Hyde—beyond the obvious reason (that the story centers on a character living a double-life), but because in true Gemini fashion, both personas are charismatic, outgoing, and dangerously intelligent.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

The Addams Family

The family that delights in all things macabre together, stays together, right, Cancer? You prioritize family and your home, because that's where you can fully come out of your shell. While the ghoulish Addams family may seem gruesome and disturbing to some, they still value their kinfolk as they plan morbid hijinks and antics together.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice's showmanship and confidence is true Leo energy. Your charisma and charm can light up a room and convince others to do your bidding, and you always give 100% in any situation, just like you would in "the whole being dead thing."

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

The Phantom of the Opera

It’s no secret, Virgo, that you’re clever, sentimental, and that your dedication to perfection can border on being obsessive—much like the titular character of The Phantom of the Opera (seriously, who other than a Virgo could find the energy to work on the same opera for nearly 20 years while micromanaging an opera house?) But beyond any passing similarities with the Phantom, Virgos will fall in love with the show’s lush and complex musical score, the innovative stagecraft, and the passionate re-telling of a classic story.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Carrie

Libras like to be adored and admired for their aesthetics, which is why you're always plotting to wear the best outfits, as well as the best Instagram photos afterwards. You're charming and can socialize with ease, so you'll feel for the protagonist of Carrie who just wants to fit in and look fabulous for one night...before disaster strikes. The humiliation she endures from her peers will leave you gasping, but honestly, how would you react if someone ruined your outfit?



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Sweeney Todd

Underneath that mysterious exterior, Scorpio, you love intensely and deeply, which means you develop a fierce loyalty to those you care about most. It's Sweeney Todd's own loyalty to his family that acts as a catalyst to seek revenge—even if he is a bit overzealous in his quest.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Young Frankenstein

You're known for your jovial demeanor and adventurous curiosity, Sagittarius, which is why you'll be drawn to the amusing mayhem and "Transylvania Mania" that comes with this classic Halloween character. We know you'll also enjoy Young Frankenstein's outrageous and comical moments.



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

American Psycho

Capricorn, you're often labeled ambitious and career-oriented because you don't shy away from the hard work that's needed to achieve your goals. While Patrick Bateman goes to extreme and bloody lengths to fight his way to the top in American Psycho, you'll be intrigued by the satirical take on 1980s consumerist America.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

The Rocky Horror Show

Aquarius, you’re over-the-top, free-spirited, and more than a little bizarre, but that’s what people love most about you. Aquarians, we know you love a cult classic, which is why The Rocky Horror Show is the show for you. What could be more Aquarian than a chaotic and sultry send-up of vintage sci-fi B-movies set to a glam-rock score?



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Little Shop of Horrors

As a water sign, you feel your emotions deeply, Pisces. You're generous and romantic, often making sacrifices for the people you love, so you'll appreciate Seymour's actions to protect and care for Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, even when things get out of control.

