Broadway Horoscopes: Musical TV Shows

According to your astrological sign, which musical television series should you binge this long weekend?

Aries, Scorpio

Fosse/Verdon

Aries and Scorpio, in all aspects of your life, passion drives you—especially when it comes to work and relationships. Like the titular characters of Fosse/Verdon, you have tremendous creativity and visions that you (often) refuse to compromise on, and you won’t let anyone deter you from being the absolute best at what you do. You’ll love the intensity and ferocity of Sam Rockwell and Michelle Willams’ performances as the iconic stage duo, and will get a kick (pun intended) out of the show’s slick and sultry approach to recreating Bob Fosse’s unforgettable choreography.



Available on Hulu.

Taurus, Cancer

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

What team? Wildcats! If anyone can appreciate the team spirit at East High, it's a Taurus and Cancer. Your loyalty to your inner circle knows no bounds, and you'll do what it takes to rally everyone to their full potential. You'll love watching the newest generation at East High navigate the ups and downs of putting on a musical in this hilarious, mockumentary format.



Available on Disney+.

Gemini, Pisces

Glee

Gemini and Pisces, your charm and empathy are what make you irresistible! You can make connections with people easily, and know how to make anyone feel valued and accepted. You'll love the affection that flows through the community of Glee, as they learn to value and accept themselves—all while staging fantastic musical numbers full of spectacle.



Available on Netflix.

Leo, Capricorn

Smash

Fade in on a girl with a hunger for fame... is there any doubt that she is a Leo or a Capricorn? You know how to command a room and operate at a high-level of ambition, always ready to jump through the next hurdle or climb the next mountain, just like the characters of Smash. Following the hard work and drama that ensues while creating a Broadway show will be right up your alley.



Available on the NBC app.

Libra, Aquarius

Galavant

Libra and Aquarius, as air signs you are both irreverent and brainy, as well as share a love for surprising remixes of classic tropes with new sensibilities. A hilarious (and musical!) send-up of your usual sword-and-sorcery tropes, Galavant follows a recently disgraced knight, his earnest young squire, and a sword-wielding princess who team up to overthrow the kingdom’s melodramatic tyrant. We think you’ll love the show’s razor-sharp wit, unexpected celebrity cameos, and the incredibly catchy tunes from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.



Available on Netflix.