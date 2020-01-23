Broadway Loves Selena Gomez Returns With Kathryn Gallagher, Krystina Alabado, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Broadway Loves Selena Gomez Returns With Kathryn Gallagher, Krystina Alabado, More
By Dan Meyer
Jan 23, 2020
 
Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Damiano also join the lineup for the Feinstein's/54 Below concert.
Kathryn Gallagher and Krystina Alabado
Kathryn Gallagher and Krystina Alabado Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A host of Broadway stars will once again celebrate pop star Selena Gomez April 27 at Feinstein’s/54 Below, including Jagged Little Pill’s Kathryn Gallagher and Mean Girls’ Krystina Alabado.

Joining the duo in the Broadway Loves Selena Gomez lineup are Tony nominees Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) and Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, the upcoming world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice).

Also set to perform are Zach Adkins (Diana), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Tanner Callicutt, Ari Groover (Little Shop of Horrors), Janet Krupin (If/Then), Ginna Le Vine (Picnic), Adam J. Levy (Waitress National Tour), Devin Lewis (Newsies National Tour), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Andy Mientus (Smash, Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The band will feature Justin Goldner on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass, Shannon Ford on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls) and Gabe Violett (The Voice) will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez debuted in July 2019, with many of the performers returning this time around, including Damiano.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez at Feinstein's/54 Below

33 PHOTOS
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Antonio Cipriano Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Zach Adkins Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Ginna Le Vine Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Marissa Rosen and Gabe Violett Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Janet Krupin Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Isabelle McCalla Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Adam J. Levy Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Ana Villafañe Michael Hull
Broadway Loves Selena Gomez_Feinstein's/54 Below_2019_X_HR
Ari Groover Michael Hull
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!