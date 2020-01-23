Broadway Loves Selena Gomez Returns With Kathryn Gallagher, Krystina Alabado, More

Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Damiano also join the lineup for the Feinstein's/54 Below concert.

A host of Broadway stars will once again celebrate pop star Selena Gomez April 27 at Feinstein’s/54 Below, including Jagged Little Pill’s Kathryn Gallagher and Mean Girls’ Krystina Alabado.

Joining the duo in the Broadway Loves Selena Gomez lineup are Tony nominees Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) and Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, the upcoming world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice).

Also set to perform are Zach Adkins (Diana), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Tanner Callicutt, Ari Groover (Little Shop of Horrors), Janet Krupin (If/Then), Ginna Le Vine (Picnic), Adam J. Levy (Waitress National Tour), Devin Lewis (Newsies National Tour), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Andy Mientus (Smash, Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The band will feature Justin Goldner on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass, Shannon Ford on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls) and Gabe Violett (The Voice) will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez debuted in July 2019, with many of the performers returning this time around, including Damiano.

