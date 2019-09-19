Broadway Oklahoma! Adds Special Performance Benefiting The Actors Fund

The Tony-winning revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical continues at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Oklahoma!, 2019's Tony Award winner for Best Revival currently running at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre, will offer a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund of America September 22.

Proceeds from the 7 PM performance will go to the non-profit organization. Each year, Broadway companies donate their time and talent by adding a performance.

Tickets, priced $99.50-$169.50, are available at ActorsFund.org and by visiting the Circle in the Square box office.

The Actors Fund, founded in 1882, provides for the social welfare of all entertainment professionals. Its spectrum of programs include social services, health services, supportive and affordable housing, employment and training services, and skilled nursing and assisted living care.

Helmed by Daniel Fish, this production ofOklahoma! offers a startlingly contemporary reimagining of the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, featuring new arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger. Fish first mounted the production at Bard College in 2015, which was followed by a sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in fall 2018.

The creative team includes John Heginbotham (choreography), Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Terese Wadden (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Joshua Thorson (projection design), and Nathan Koci (music direction). Casting is by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell of Telsey & Co.

The cast of Oklahoma! is led by Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Jimmy Davis as Will Parker, and 2019 Tony winner Ali Stroker as Ado Annie.

