Broadway Premiere of Hangmen Finds Its Full Cast

By Olivia Clement
Feb 13, 2020
The upcoming Broadway engagement of Martin McDonagh's hit play begins February 28.
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Tech.2439_HR.jpg
Mark Addy Ahron R. Foster

The upcoming Broadway run of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen has found its complete cast. As previously reported, Game of Thrones star Mark Addy will return to the lead role of local British hangman Harry, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

In Hangmen, hangman Harry (Addy) finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. In the wake of this historic decision, a string of events lead to both comic and tragic consequences.

Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Opening_Night_2018_22_HR.jpg
Gaby French Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Read: Why Building Functional Gallows for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Was a Scenic Challenge Worth Tackling

Returning cast members will be joined on Broadway by Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

McDonagh’s Hangmen will make its Broadway debut at the Golden Theatre beginning February 28 ahead of a March 19 opening. Matthew Dunster will again direct.

The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to the U.S. following a sold-out run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

A Look at the Off-Broadway Production of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen

A Look at the Off-Broadway Production of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen

The acclaimed new play by the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri writer and director, officially opens February 5.

13 PHOTOS
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0044_HR.jpg
David Lansbury, Gilles Geary, and Billy Carter Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0260_HR.jpg
Johnny Flynn Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0293_HR.jpg
Billy Carter, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Johnny Flynn, and Owen Campbell Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0422_HR.jpg
David Lansbury, Gaby French, Johnny Flynn, Richard Hollis, John Horton, and Billy Carter Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.1349_HR.jpg
Reece Shearsmith and Mark Addy Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0972_HR.jpg
Johnny Flynn and Gaby French in Hangmen Off-Broadway Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.1618_HR.jpg
Reece Shearsmith and Johnny Flynn in Hangmen Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.0684_HR.jpg
Gaby French and Sally Rogers Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.1714_HR.jpg
Mark Addy and Sally Rogers Ahron R. Foster
Hangmen_Atlantic_Theater_Company_Production_Photo_2018_HANGMEN.Dress.1737_HR.jpg
Mark Addy, Sally Rogers, Richard Hollis, John Horton, and Billy Carter Ahron R. Foster
Share
