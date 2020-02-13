Broadway Premiere of Hangmen Finds Its Full Cast

The upcoming Broadway engagement of Martin McDonagh's hit play begins February 28.

The upcoming Broadway run of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen has found its complete cast. As previously reported, Game of Thrones star Mark Addy will return to the lead role of local British hangman Harry, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

In Hangmen, hangman Harry (Addy) finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. In the wake of this historic decision, a string of events lead to both comic and tragic consequences.

Returning cast members will be joined on Broadway by Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

McDonagh’s Hangmen will make its Broadway debut at the Golden Theatre beginning February 28 ahead of a March 19 opening. Matthew Dunster will again direct.

The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to the U.S. following a sold-out run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

