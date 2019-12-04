Game of Thrones' Mark Addy to Reprise Role in Hangmen on Broadway; Downton Abbey Star Dan Stevens and More Join

The Martin McDonagh play will open in March 2020.

Game of Thrones' Mark Addy will reprise the role of Harry in the upcoming Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen at the Golden Theatre in 2020. Addy starred as the local British hangman who finds himself without a job on the day hanging is abolished in the play's Off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018.

Hangmen, the 2016 Olivier Award winner for Best New Play, debuted at London's Royal Court in 2015 before transferring to the West End. The Broadway premiere, a Royal Court and Atlantic co-production, will begin previews February 28 ahead of a March 19 opening. Matthew Dunster will again direct.

Also returning to the cast will be Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill, and John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur.

Set to join them on Broadway are two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies) as Alice, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint (The Ferryman), and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Mooney, returning to Broadway following his performance in The Heiress.

Additional casting for the limited engagement will be announced later.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

McDonagh is a Tony-winning playwright, screenwriter, and film director. His plays include The Pillowman, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, A Behanding in Spokane, and The Lieutenant of Inishmore. He wrote and directed the films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, as well as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

