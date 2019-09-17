Broadway to Dim the Lights for Late Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin

Mr. Gaffin, who worked on such shows as Cabaret and 1984, died earlier this month.

To celebrate the life and contributions of Broadway stage manager Arthur Gaffin, who passed away September 13, multiple theatres will dim their lights September 18 at 7:45 PM. The Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Marquis, New Amsterdam, St. James, and Broadhurst Theatres, each of which was important to Mr. Gaffin’s oeuvre.

Mr. Gaffin, known to many simply as "Artie," began his Broadway career as assistant stage manager on 1986's Wild Honey. Gaffen worked on over two dozen shows, including as production stage manager for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; Nine, the 2014 revival of Cabaret, and most recently, 1984.

“As the backbone of any production, a good stage manager must be a reliable leader, a creative problem solver, and a wise counselor. A great stage manager also has a generous spirit, a big heart, and an unshakeable commitment to the theatre. The outpouring of tributes makes it unanimous: Artie Gaffin was one of the greats,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “His influence and mentorship touched so many in the industry. He will be missed.”