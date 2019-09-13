Broadway Veteran Aaron Lazar Replaces Steven Pasquale in Fox Series Filthy Rich

The Dear Evan Hansen and A Little Night Music alum will star opposite Kim Cattrall.

Broadway alum Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Dear Evan Hansen national tour) has stepped in to replace Steven Pasquale in Fox’s upcoming family drama series Filthy Rich. Deadline reports the casting change came a week ahead of filming was set to begin.

Filthy Rich is a Dynasty-meets-Empire drama following a Southern family famous for creating a very popular Christian TV network. After their patriarch dies in a plane crash and three illegitimate children come knocking, the foundations of their family tree are uprooted. The show is written by The Help’s Tate Taylor.

Lazar takes on the role of Rev. Paul Luke Thomas, the minister at the Sunshine Network, opposite fellow Broadway alum Kim Cattrall (Private Lives). Broadway’s Corey Cott (Bandstand) is also set to appear in the show alongside Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, and Olivia Macklin.

