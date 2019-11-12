Broadway’s Darren Criss to Perform at Barry’s Bootcamp 21st Birthday Celebration

The upcoming American Buffalo star and 2018 Emmy winner will spend the evening breaking a sweat with fellow exercise buffs.

A full set performance by upcoming American Buffalo star Darren Criss will delight Broadway fans and exercise aficionados alike at Barry’s Bootcamp’s 21st birthday celebration November 16.

The Barry’s Bootcamp event, which also coincides with the end of the gym studio’s Higher Education Challenge, will take place at Sir Stage in New York City, with music, dancing, food, drinks, and games.

Ticket sales will benefit the Girl's Opportunity Alliance Fund, which provides opportunities for adolescent girls through education and beyond.

Criss made his Broadway debut back in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Later, he stepped into the titular role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on the Main Stem before leading the national tour. In 2018, he won the Emmy for playing Andrew Cunanan in the Ryan Murphy limited series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Additionally, the Broadway alum is the co-founder of Elsie Fest, New York City's annual musical theatre-inspired music festival. The fifth iteration took place in Central Park last month, with Criss performing alongside the likes of Tony winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!).

