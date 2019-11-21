Broadway’s Hadestown Adds Performance Benefiting the Actors Fund

The donated performance from the Tony-winning musical will take place in January 2020.

Hadestown, the recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, will offer an additional performance benefiting the Actors Fund in January.

The special performance will take place at the Walter Kerr Theatre January 10 at 2 PM. All proceeds from the performance will go towards the non-profit organization. Each year, multiple Broadway companies donate a performance to The Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund has been providing welfare programs to entertainment professionals for over 130 years. The non-profit offers its members health services, affordable housing, financial guidance, and more.

Hadestown, penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, weaves two famous myths: that of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of the rulers of the Underworld, Hades and Persephone. The cast features Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Patrick Page as Hades, Amber Gray as Persephone, and André De Shields as Hermes. This year the production was nominated for 14 Tony awards, winning eight, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction, and Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for De Shields.

For tickets and more information, visit ActorsFund.org.