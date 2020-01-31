Broadway's Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, More Among 2020 Artios Award Winners

The Casting Society of America celebrated its 35th annual Artios Awards January 30, shining a light on the artistic contributions of casting directors working in film, television, and theatre. Among the theatre winners for the evening were Daniel Swee for To Kill a Mockingbird, Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley for the Tony-winning Hadestown, Adam Caldwell and Will Cantler for the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, Judy Henderson and Nick Peciaro for Off-Broadway's "Daddy", and Tara Rubin and Claire Burke, who cast the Westport Country Playhouse production of In the Heights.
The awards were held at three different ceremonies: in New York at Stage 48, in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square. As previously reported, special award recipients included Audra McDonald and Geena Davis.
Other theatre recipients included Jamibeth Margolis, who was awarded an Artios for her work on the Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof; David Caparelliotis and Lauren Port, recognized for their work on the Broadway premiere of The Waverly Gallery; Bethany Knox and Lauren Harris for the Hamilton tour; Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, and Marin Hope for the L.A. production of Sweat; and Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, and Richie Ferris for Annie.
See the full list of winners below.
New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy Or Drama
To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee
New York Broadway Theatre – Musical
Hadestown – Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley
New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Comedy Or Drama
The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis and Lauren Port
New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Musical
Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell and Will Cantler
New York Theatre – Comedy Or Musical
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish – Jamibeth Margolis
New York Theatre – Drama
"Daddy "– Judy Henderson and Nick Peciaro (Associate)
Regional Theatre
In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) – Tara Rubin and Claire Burke
Los Angeles Theatre
Sweat – Heidi Levitt and Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), and Marin Hope (Associate)
Special Theatrical Performance
Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, and Richie Ferris (Associate)
Theatre Tours
Hamilton – Bethany Knox and Lauren Harris (Associate)
Animation (TIE)
The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn and Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher and Natalie Lyon
Big Budget – Comedy
Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), and Bret Howe (Associate)
Big Budget – Drama
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
Studio Or Independent – Comedy
Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton
Studio Or Independent – Drama
Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, and Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), and Sarah Kliban (Associate)
Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama
Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall
The Zeitgeist Award
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, and Angela Young (Associate)
Television Pilot And First Season – Comedy
Russian Doll – Christine Kromer and Andrew Femenella (Associate)
Television Pilot And First Season – Drama
Pose – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), and Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
Television Series Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), and Anne Davison (Associate)
Television Series – Drama
Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, and Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
Limited Series
When They See Us – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), and Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
Film – Non-Theatrical Release
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), and Alexis Allen (Associate)
Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, and Katrina Wandel George (Associate)
Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)
Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, and Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
Television Animation
Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson
Reality Series
Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, and Pamela Vallarelli
Short Film
Skin – Jessica Sherman
Short Form Series
It’s Bruno! – Bess Fifer