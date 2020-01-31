Broadway's Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, More Among 2020 Artios Award Winners

The 35th annual awards ceremony, celebrating casting directors of stage and screen, was jointly held in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

The Casting Society of America celebrated its 35th annual Artios Awards January 30, shining a light on the artistic contributions of casting directors working in film, television, and theatre. Among the theatre winners for the evening were Daniel Swee for To Kill a Mockingbird, Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley for the Tony-winning Hadestown, Adam Caldwell and Will Cantler for the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, Judy Henderson and Nick Peciaro for Off-Broadway's "Daddy", and Tara Rubin and Claire Burke, who cast the Westport Country Playhouse production of In the Heights.

The awards were held at three different ceremonies: in New York at Stage 48, in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square. As previously reported, special award recipients included Audra McDonald and Geena Davis.

Other theatre recipients included Jamibeth Margolis, who was awarded an Artios for her work on the Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof; David Caparelliotis and Lauren Port, recognized for their work on the Broadway premiere of The Waverly Gallery; Bethany Knox and Lauren Harris for the Hamilton tour; Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, and Marin Hope for the L.A. production of Sweat; and Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, and Richie Ferris for Annie.

See the full list of winners below.

New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy Or Drama

To Kill a Mockingbird – Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

Hadestown – Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Comedy Or Drama

The Waverly Gallery – David Caparelliotis and Lauren Port

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Musical

Oklahoma! – Adam Caldwell and Will Cantler

New York Theatre – Comedy Or Musical

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish – Jamibeth Margolis

New York Theatre – Drama

"Daddy "– Judy Henderson and Nick Peciaro (Associate)

Regional Theatre

In the Heights (Westport Country Playhouse) – Tara Rubin and Claire Burke

Los Angeles Theatre

Sweat – Heidi Levitt and Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting), and Marin Hope (Associate)

Special Theatrical Performance

Annie – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, and Richie Ferris (Associate)

Theatre Tours

Hamilton – Bethany Knox and Lauren Harris (Associate)

Animation (TIE)

The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn and Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher and Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), and Bret Howe (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

Studio Or Independent – Comedy

Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton

Studio Or Independent – Drama

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, and Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), and Sarah Kliban (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall

The Zeitgeist Award

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, and Angela Young (Associate)

Television Pilot And First Season – Comedy

Russian Doll – Christine Kromer and Andrew Femenella (Associate)

Television Pilot And First Season – Drama

Pose – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), and Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), and Anne Davison (Associate)

Television Series – Drama

Game of Thrones – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, and Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

Limited Series

When They See Us – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), and Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

Film – Non-Theatrical Release

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), and Alexis Allen (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, and Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

Andi Mack – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, and Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

Television Animation

Big Mouth – Julie Ashton-Barson

Reality Series

Queer Eye – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, and Pamela Vallarelli

Short Film

Skin – Jessica Sherman

Short Form Series

It’s Bruno! – Bess Fifer