Broadway’s Jelani Remy, Rachel Potter, Carrie St. Louis, and More to Celebrate Andrew Lippa

The stars join the previously announced Kate Baldwin, Lesli Margherita, and others celebrating the Tony-nominated lyricist and composer.

Several Broadway stars have been added to the list of performers celebrating the Tony-nominated lyricist and composer Andrew Lippa at this year’s Abingdon Theatre Company benefit gala.

Among the new additions to the roster honoring the Addams Family, Wild Party, and Big Fish composer are Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations), Rachel Potter (The Addams Family), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). They join the previously announced two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Olivier Award winner Lesli Marghertia (Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz), and Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels).

The gala will take place at Sony Hall in New York City October 28. Rounding out the lineup are Christina Sajous (Holler If You Hear Me), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe’s Café), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Conor Ryan (Cinderella), Morgan James (Godspell), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Audrey Caldwell (Falsettos), and John Riddle (Frozen).

Recent honorees have included Tony winners Donna Murphy and Bebe Neuwirth. Tickets for the 27th annual benefit are available at AbingdonTheatre.org .

