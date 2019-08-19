Broadway's Lightning Thief Finds Its Cast

The new musical adaptation, seen Off-Broadway and around the country, arrives on Broadway this fall.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will reprise their roles on Broadway when the musical arrives at the Longacre Theatre this fall. As previously announced, the musical, a musical adaption of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel, is scheduled to play a limited 16-week engagement beginning September 20.

The cast of The Lightning Thief on Broadway will be led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control. Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

READ: How This Duo Is Adapting The Lightning Thief Into a New Musical

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut).

McCarrell will be joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

The Lightning Thief made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.

