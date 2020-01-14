Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! to Present Benefit Concert for Australian Wildfire Relief

Benefits and Galas
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 14, 2020
 
The musical will also donate its proceeds from its performance on January 26 (Australia Day).
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy

In support of the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Australia, Moulin Rouge!—a Broadway musical with distinct Australian ties—will hold a benefit performance and a separate benefit concert.

First, profits from the January 26 performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue. The benefit performance coincides with the nation’s Australia Day.

The following day, company members will take part in the Make It Rain Rally, an initiative developed by Australian castmates Karli Dinardo and and Reed Luplau. The event at (Le) Poisson Rouge, directed by Luplau, will also feature performances by Ben Folds, Postmodern Jukebox, Morgan James, Alexis Michelle, and actors from Frozen, Hamilton, and Tootsie. Proceeds will also go to the two organizations.

READ: Broadway Mobilizes to Save Animals in the Australian Wildfires

Moulin Rouge!, based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie musical, opened on Broadway last summer. The Alex Timbers-helmed production is currently led by Aaron Tveit and Tony winner Karen Olivo as Christian and Satine, respectively. Like the original film, the stage adaptation features a catalog of pop hits from a span of decades.

Production Photos: Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tam Mutu Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sahr Ngaujah, Aaron Tveit, and Ricky Rojas Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder Matthew Murphy
