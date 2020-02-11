Broadway's SIX Will Offer 60 Tickets Via Lottery and Rush During Previews

The musical, having already amassed an avid following, begins in New York February 13.

Broadway's SIX has a plan to welcome more to the histo-remix. Starting with the first preview February 13, the New York City premiere of the musical will offer 60 tickets through lottery and rush initiatives to every performance up until its official opening March 12.

A total of 30 tickets will be sold at $30 through the digital lottery, with entries accepted beginning 24 hours before curtain and cutting off at 9 AM on the day of the performance. Winners will have one hour to claim their tickets (limit two per winner) and pay online.

The other 30 will be sold via a same-day and in-person rush, available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office opens. Rush tickets will be sold at $40, limit two per person.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—set to a pop score.

Reprising their performances from the musical's North American premiere in Chicago are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke will serve as the Alternate Queens.

Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The Broadway run is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

