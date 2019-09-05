Broadway’s Slave Play Meets the Press

After a sold-out extended run Off-Broadway, Jeremy O. Harris' drama will begin performances at the John Golden Theatre September 10.

After a sold-out, extended run Off-Broadway, Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play will begin performances September 10 on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre ahead of an October 6 opening night. The Robert O'Hara–helmed production is scheduled to play a limited 17-week run at the 45th Street venue.

First seen at New York Theatre Workshop, the drama follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America.

Reprising their performances from the New York Theatre Workshop engagement will be: Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who will play Kaneisha.

Rounding out the cast are understudies Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The production features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Lindsay Jones, properties by Noah Mease, and movement by Byron Easley. Claire Warden serves as the intimacy and fight director.

Slave Play was developed and produced at the 2018 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference. The play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences.

The Broadway production will be produced by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories.

