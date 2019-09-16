Broadway’s Waitress Welcomes Back 3 Familiar Faces as Jordin Sparks Takes Center Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway’s Waitress Welcomes Back 3 Familiar Faces as Jordin Sparks Takes Center Stage
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, and Natasha Yvette Williams step back into the diner.
Waitress_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_10_HR.jpg
Chris Fitzgerald and Caitlin Houlahan Jeremy Daniel

The ever-revolving door of Joe’s Pie Diner keeps turning as three Waitress alums prepare to step back into the Broadway musical. Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald and Natasha Yvette Williams begin performances September 16, reprising their performances as Ogie and Becky, respectively, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Beginning September 19, Caitlin Houlahan will don an apron once more as Dawn. She and Fitzgerald replace YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall.

Waitress_Broadway_Katharine_McPhee_Curtain_Call_2018_HR
NaTasha Yvette Williams Marc J. Franklin

Fitzgerald originated the role of eccentric Revolutionary War reenactor Ogie when the Sara Bareilles musical opened in 2016; the part has since been played by the likes of Noah Galvin, Alex Wyse, and Adam Shapiro. Houlahan, whose credits also include NBC's Peter Pan Live! and Girl From the North Country Off-Broadway, first joined the Broadway cast in October 2016. Williams (Chicago, Porgy and Bess) returns to playing Becky after first stepping in in 2017.

Also starting September 16 is American Idol and In the Heights alum Jordin Sparks, who takes center stage as Jenna for a limited engagement through October 27.

The current cast also includes Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter (now extended through October 27), Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

American Idol's Jordin Sparks Meets the Press Ahead of Waitress on Broadway

American Idol's Jordin Sparks Meets the Press Ahead of Waitress on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!