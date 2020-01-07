Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher, Enrico Colantoni, and More Join Debra Messing in Birthday Candles on Broadway

The Noah Haidle play, directed by Vivienne Benesch and presented by Roundabout Theatre Company, will open in April.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher and Veronica Mars' Enrico Colantoni have joined the cast of Roundabout's upcoming Broadway premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle. Through the baking of a cake over a 100-year period, the play chronicles the life of Ernestine Ashworth, played by the previously announced Debra Messing.

Directed by Vivienne Benesch, Birthday Candles will begin previews April 2 ahead of an April 21 opening at the American Airlines Theatre.

READ: Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher Proves His Theatre Credentials

Braugher and Colantoni will play Matt and Kenneth, respectively, along with Crystal Finn (Bobbie Clearly) as Joan/Alex/Beth, Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard) as Alice/Madeline/Ernie, and Christopher Livingston (The Great Society) as Billy/John.

Back onscreen as Grace in NBC's hit show Will & Grace (which returned in 2017 after an 11-year hiatus), Emmy winner Messing has also appeared in The Mysteries of Laura, Smash, and The Starter Wife. She was last seen on Broadway in John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar.

Haidle's plays include Mr. Marmalade, seen at Roundabout in 2005, as well as Smokefall, seen Off-Broadway in 2014, and The Homemaker. His most recent play, Earthside, will premiere in February 2020 in Germany.

Birthday Candles is scheduled to play through June 21.