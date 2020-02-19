Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz Almost Didn’t Audition for the In The Heights Film

The TV star will play Carla in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda hit.

Stephanie Beatriz appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show February 18 to talk about her recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but ended up divulging how she wound up auditioning for the In the Heights film.

Beatriz, who plays regular Rosa Diaz on the NBC comedy (which, coincidentally, was rescued from cancellation by Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrity fans), will play Carla in the upcoming movie musical. But she almost didn’t audition.

“The last time I did musical theatre was in college, I was Velma Kelly in Chicago,” Beatriz told Clarkson. When Beatriz heard that In the Heights was happening, she was excited but thought, “I'm not going to audition for that because that's like ‘real singers.’”

But when Beatriz mentioned the movie to her co-star Melissa Fumero, she insisted that Beatriz go for it. “She really encouraged me to think beyond what my idea of myself is,” Beatriz said. And, of course, Beatriz did book the role of Carla, one of the women in the neighborhood salon.

To hear the full story, watch the video above.

