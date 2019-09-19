Brooklyn Reefer Madness Screening to Feature Ethan Slater, Original Star Christian Campbell, More

Off-Broadway News   Brooklyn Reefer Madness Screening to Feature Ethan Slater, Original Star Christian Campbell, More
By Emily Selleck
Sep 19, 2019
 
The 2005 cult favorite will be celebrated at Brooklyn's House of Yes.
Ethan Slater Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Reefer Madness, the 2001, propaganda film-inspired Off-Broadway musical that spawned a cult favorite movie of its own, is eyeing a return to the stage, but first, the film will get its moment in the spotlight in Brooklyn.

Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) will perform a never-before-heard song from the potential musical remount at a screening of the 2005 movie at House of Yes September 20.

Additionally, star of the 2005 film Christian Campbell and musical co-creator Dan Studney will share behind-the-scenes secrets, and musical director of the stage revival Lance Horne will take the stage with his jazz quartet.

The screening is part of the Green Screen program, an event series from BBQ Films that caters to cannabis enthusiasts.

The new version's first industry reading took place in April, followed by a workshop presentation in July at New 42 Studios with Slater cast as Jimmy and Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Mary.

Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) directed the presentation, which also featured choreography by Spencer Liff (Spring Awakening) and starred Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Itch), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Renee Albulario (The Wild Party) and Nehal Joshi (School of Rock).

Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney’s musical premiered in Los Angeles before its 2001 New York bow.

Reefer Madness Cast Reunites for "4/20 Concert Event"

Reefer Madness Cast Reunites for "4/20 Concert Event"

