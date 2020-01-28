Cady Huffman, Quentin Earl Darrington, Bryonha Marie Parham, More to Celebrate Jerry Herman at 92Y

By Dan Meyer
Jan 28, 2020
 
Jerry Herman: You I Like is part of the Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 season.
Cady Huffman Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Ryan Vona (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical), and Andrea Ross (The Sound of Music National Tour) will perform Jerry Herman: You I Like February 22–24 at 92Y. Huffman will direct the concert in addition to singing tunes by the late composer.

Conceived and conducted by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), the show will explore themes commonly found in Herman's work, such as love, family, home, and optimism. Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Time Heals Everything,” from Mack & Mabel, “I Am What I Am,” from La Cage Aux Folles, “It’s Today” from Mame, and “I’ll Be Here Tomorrow” from The Grand Tour.

“Jerry Herman was joy personified,” said Einhorn. “He wrote shows that sparked joy, brought out positivity in the face of adversity, granted his characters second chances, and reinforced the love of family.”

OBITUARY: Jerry Herman, Composer of Tuneful Broadway Hits, Dies at 88

The performance features lighting design by John Kelly, projection design by Dan Scully, and casting by Telsey + Company, with Lori Wekselblatt serving at production stage manager. Joining the band are Einhorn on piano, Chad Smith on woodwinds, Jeremy Miloszewicz on trumpet, Scott Kuney on guitar, Mark Vanderpoel on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums.

Jerry Herman: You I Like is part of 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 season, which will also celebrate Stephen Schwartz, George Gershwin, and George Abbott.

Can You Name All 9 Jerry Herman Shows From These Playbill Covers?

Can You Name All 9 Jerry Herman Shows From These Playbill Covers?

The composer celebrates his birthday July 10.

32 PHOTOS
Milk and Honey – 1961
Hello, Dolly! – 1964
Mame – 1966
Dear World – 1969
Mack & Mabel – 1974
